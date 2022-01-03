ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL finale is showdown for playoffs: Chargers at Raiders

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

The NFL's schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks: Raiders headed to playoffs after stunning Chargers, Rams beat 49ers, Colts crush Jaguars

Check that, it's not time for the playoffs, but it should be. In any other year, we'd be talking about the playoffs right now, but the NFL decided to add an 18th week to the schedule this year, so now, you're getting an extra week of regular season picks. And since you're now probably wondering, yes, I do get a bonus for writing an extra week of picks, but it turns out I also lose 10% of that bonus for every pick I get wrong, and now that I'm saying that out loud, I probably need to fire my agent, which actually could get kind of awkward since I'd have to fire myself.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Las Vegas Raiders#Afc West
NFL

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

ML: +360 · 7-9 WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) Vic Fangio had to wait until age 60 to get his first head-coaching opportunity. It's a shame that his three-year tenure, marked by what ifs, will likely end against a Chiefs problem his defense was unable to solve. Fangio has never won against Andy Reid, and Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos, dating back to the Vance Joseph days. The timing is off here, too: For the first time all season, it's easy to see that Mahomes and this Chiefs' offense are back in full flow.
NFL
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Chargers-Raiders Showdown tournaments

The winner of Sunday night’s regular-season finale between the Chargers and Raiders will be headed to the postseason. These teams met in Week 4 with the Chargers winning 28-14 on home soil. DraftKings Sportsbook has listed the Chargers as three-point road favorites in Week 18 and set the total at 49.5, suggesting we could see a reasonably high-scoring and entertaining matchup, much to the delight of those in DFS single-game contests. There's a whole lot on the line, and we know both teams will be going after the "W," so this should be a great opportunity to make some noise with our Draftking Showdown lineup.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NFL Week 18 AFC playoff picture: How the Ravens, Chargers, Raiders, Colts and Steelers can make the postseason

Entering the final week of the regular season, five AFC teams have secured a postseason berth: the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Two playoff spots are still up for grabs and there are five remaining teams in the AFC fighting for the final spots. In order of their current rankings, the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will put their playoff hopes on the line in Week 18. Let’s take a closer look at the NFL Week 18 AFC playoff picture.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy