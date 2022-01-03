Hornets' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Monday

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
Back in November, the Milwaukee Bucks searched for immediate help from a veteran as the team needed reinforcements. Like many NBA teams these days, the Bucks utilized the open market for immediate contributors. That's when they landed on signing the four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, who spent a chunk of...
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
With the losses piling up for the Boston Celtics already in 2022–in tragic fashion two nights in a row, no less–the mock trade winds are starting to blow fiercely in the direction of New England’s flagship city. The Houdini has had a pretty straightforward approach to our...
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
The Trail Blazers big man recently got into an altercation with Miami’s Tyler Herro. The scuffle led to some fans joking that the Portland star isn’t to be messed with, as Jusuf Nurkic’s dad, Hariz, is a policeman back in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Portland Trail Blazers...
Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 related issues. That has hampered the play on the court for the team. They have lost two straight games and three of their last five. It has especially hurt the team on the offensive end of the court.
With COVID-19 issues across the NBA creating more playing opportunities for veterans, Gerald Green is leaving Houston’s coaching staff to join the G League as a player. Earlier this year, Green had joined the player development staff of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Now 35 years old, the 12-year...
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
The latest Cleveland Cavaliers acquisition, Rajon Rondo, will soon join the team and add some much-needed playmaking. With Ricky Rubio sidelined due to an ACL tear, Rondo will slide right in as the Cavs’ backup point guard. He was introduced Wednesday afternoon. Rondo is a veteran point guard joining...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
