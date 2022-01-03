ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Washington (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Monday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
State
Washington State
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
#Hornets#Wizards
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Situation Keeps Getting Worse for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors make decision on Damion Lee for rest of the season

The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 related issues. That has hampered the play on the court for the team. They have lost two straight games and three of their last five. It has especially hurt the team on the offensive end of the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rajon Rondo breaks silence on joining Cavaliers after Lakers trade

The latest Cleveland Cavaliers acquisition, Rajon Rondo, will soon join the team and add some much-needed playmaking. With Ricky Rubio sidelined due to an ACL tear, Rondo will slide right in as the Cavs’ backup point guard. He was introduced Wednesday afternoon. Rondo is a veteran point guard joining...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA

