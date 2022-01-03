New Year's road rage incident leads to 2 arrests

Deputies say road rage led to gunfire, a crash, and a pair of arrests Saturday night.

According to investigators, Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore were driving southbound on Tamiami Trail near Gardner Blvd. when the driver in front of them “brake-checked,"

The pair reportedly became enraged after having to hard-brake and followed the vehicle to the man’s Port Charlotte home.

A verbal confrontation ensued. Per the incident report, Skidmore got behind the wheel of their car and rammed into the other driver's car.

"The man’s wife was still in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and three children were in the backseat of the vehicle driven by Shiann," deputies write in their blog post . "At this time, the man displayed a firearm and discharged three rounds into the ground as self-defense warning shots."

911 was then called and deputies arrived at the home. Investigators say Perez tried to get back in his car despite warnings to stay put. Skidmore then reportedly jumped on a deputy's back during their investigation.

While making the arrests, deputies noted Perez smelled strongly of alcohol.

Perez is charged with resisting an officer. Skidmore is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect.