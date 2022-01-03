ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

New Year's road rage incident leads to 2 arrests

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPz65_0dbd5bGb00

Deputies say road rage led to gunfire, a crash, and a pair of arrests Saturday night.

According to investigators, Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore were driving southbound on Tamiami Trail near Gardner Blvd. when the driver in front of them “brake-checked,"

The pair reportedly became enraged after having to hard-brake and followed the vehicle to the man’s Port Charlotte home.

A verbal confrontation ensued. Per the incident report, Skidmore got behind the wheel of their car and rammed into the other driver's car.

"The man’s wife was still in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and three children were in the backseat of the vehicle driven by Shiann," deputies write in their blog post . "At this time, the man displayed a firearm and discharged three rounds into the ground as self-defense warning shots."

911 was then called and deputies arrived at the home. Investigators say Perez tried to get back in his car despite warnings to stay put. Skidmore then reportedly jumped on a deputy's back during their investigation.

While making the arrests, deputies noted Perez smelled strongly of alcohol.

Perez is charged with resisting an officer. Skidmore is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy