ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This smart light switch on Amazon has a built-in Alexa speaker – get it for $42

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POc8h_0dbd5QVU00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many awesome smart home gadgets on Amazon right now. And tons of them are on sale with discounts, which is great. One wildly popular example is a 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Pick one up today and you’ll pay just $4.24 per plug! Amazon also has the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $23 today, down from $30. On top of that, you can get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion. Those are terrific deals indeed, but there’s another smart home sale you need to check out. It slashes the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch on Amazon to just $41.54 instead of $80. That’s an incredible price for a smart light switch with an Alexa speaker built right in!

The most amazing smart light switch on Amazon

Smart light switches are so terrific because they let you control all the lights in a room without having to shell out tons of cash for multiple smart light bulbs. For example, I use a dual smart light switch in my kitchen. One switch is connected to seven recessed lights, and the second one is connected to a chandelier with three light bulbs in it.

Smart light bulbs from top brands can cost as much as $50 each. That means I’d be looking at a $500 investment for my kitchen alone. Meanwhile, I got my double smart light switch on sale for $35 and I installed it myself for free.

That’s just one reason the new Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch is an awesome smart home gadget. The second is something you might have deciphered from the product’s name. It’s the fact that it has Alexa voice control functionality built right in!

Amazon’s newest Echo Dot retails for $50. The previous-generation Echo Dot is just $19.99 on sale right now, which is a great value. But even at that price, why take up space on your counter or table if you don’t have to?

Save big with one small purchase

This awesome Ecobee smart switch has a microphone and speaker built right in. That way, you can speak all the Alexa commands you want and ask all the questions you would with any other Alexa speaker. It can easily hear you and respond from anywhere in the room. Also, there’s a privacy mode that disables the mic. And finally, there are motion and ambient light sensors built right in for automation.

Between Alexa voice control and all the other features you get with this smart light switch, you’d have to be crazy to pass it up.

Ecobee has become a leading brand in the smart home space on Amazon. Our readers have bought tens of thousands of Ecboo devices over the years. Value is always a primary factor in the company’s success, and the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch is a tremendous value at just $80. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend about half that much. That’s a crazy deal!

Ecobee Switch Plus fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind when you’re considering this awesome smart light switch on Amazon:

  • The Ecobee Switch Plus is one of the most advanced smart light switches you can get
  • A built-in Alexa smart speaker lets you control all your smart devices and use other Alexa skills just like you would with any Echo speaker
  • Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature, and so much more
  • Built-in motion sensor and ambient light sense lets you create smart home automations
  • Easy installation takes 30-45 minutes
  • Control your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or with Alexa voice commands

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Speaker#Smart Home Devices#Amysen#The Ecobee Switch Plus#Echo Dot
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don't ask how, don't ask why, and don't ask how long they'll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there's no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it's an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers' favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that's after they disappeared more than a week ago. We're...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 test kits in stock right now

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with this $15 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact things like a power inverter for cars or other accessories can have on your driving experience.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

$9 Amazon find from a viral TikTok will fix a hole in your wall in seconds

Do you have screw and nail holes in your walls that you’ve been ignoring? It doesn’t matter if you just moved in or you’ve lived in the same place for years. In either case, there are probably a few holes in your walls that you’ve grown tired of looking at. If you want to fix a hole in the wall, it can be a daunting task for plenty of people out there. That’s true even if the hole is tiny from a nail or a screw. Most of us simply don’t have any experience with repairs like this. Instead, we...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

289K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy