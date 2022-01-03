ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan Thompson says Betty White was a 'beloved' host of 'SNL'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbWjn_0dbd5JZd00

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson paid homage to the late Betty White while appearing on NBC's Today on Monday.

White was the guest host of Saturday Night Live in 2010 and appeared on SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015. The legendary actress died in December at the age of 99 weeks before her 100th birthday.

"I think she was one of the more beloved people we've ever had come host," Thompson said about White before noting that she received a standing ovation during an SNL afterparty.

"I had the pleasure of doing a sketch with her that will go down in my memory bank and history forever. It was just a pleasure to watch a professional at work for a week. She was just such a doll," he continued.

NBC aired White's 2010 episode of SNL a day after her death to honor her.

Thompson returns for Season 2 of his sitcom titled Kenan, which premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Betty White
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Snl#Doll#Kenanthompson
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
The US Sun

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Betty White's 'Parakeet' Cadillac Seville is an American classic

Legendary American actress Betty White had a thing for American cars. The late star owned several Cadillacs during her life, including a particularly colorful one she nicknamed "Parakeet." The Seamist Green 1977 Seville was a surprise gift from her husband Allen Ludden that she drove for a quarter-century. The loaded...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Betty White Cause of Death Clarified by Her Agent

Betty White died peacefully of natural causes, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed in another statement on Monday. The television legend died on New Year's Eve at age 99, with Witjas announcing that she died "peacefully in her sleep" at home. However, fake claims that White got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot three days before her death spread on social media. This is not true, Witjas said.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy