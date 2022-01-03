US Marshals arrested over 10,500 sex offenders, 6,100 murder suspects in 2021

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO