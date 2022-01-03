ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Failed to Send Email Reports

By SubaMuthuram
paloaltonetworks.com
 5 days ago

We have configured, Email Scheduler for the Daily report, We are tested the email severs communication and the email scheduler communication also fine. But we are not receiving the report, We are receiving the below error in system logs,. " Failed to email PDF reports to 'xxxx@xxx.com' for email...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect on MAC stuck at Portal Prelogin

I am trying to connect to GlobalProtect via Mac - on Windows (same user) everything works fine. Pressing the Connect button on Mac shows the Azure Login + 2MFA appears as expected but as soon as I enter the Code. a blank screen appears and Logs are showing the following:
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

User-ID Windows agent failing to query

Beginning sometime last week (possibly on 12/26) our Windows-based User-ID agent stopped being able to query our DCs for user-to-IP mappings. The PA shows 1000s of request for IP mappings msgs with little to no response msgs from the agent. The agent server debug log shows a long queue of pending lookups with occasional WMI/Netbios access errors. PA support walked us thru a bunch of the standard stuff without coming up with a definite cause. We recreated the config, changed users/passwords, and changed settings multiple times without success.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Question about connection ID Panorama lr or ms

What is difference between ID connection ms and lr?. I see that daemon is different but I don't undestand the difference between both, Anybody has a sk or similar for I can understand it?. I want to confirm that the forwarding is working correctly and why one shows only system...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

strange statement and question about security zones in PCNSA study guide

I am reading a study guide for PCNSA now, and cannot understand this statement about security zones, p 67, 2.6:. "Security zones are divided into two broad categories: Intrazone and Interzone." That sounds really strange, how can be some zone related to intrazone or interzone? That is about the traffic flow, so shows between which zone traffic goes, so it can be used as a security policy characteristic, but not for a single zone.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Attachment#Email Scheduler#Pdf#Xxxx Xxx Com#Ngfw#Cli#Pavelk#Ms Log
paloaltonetworks.com

Log4j batch file execution

From the Palo alto advisory as per below, we have to run a batch file via our SCCM tool. But I need to understand what version of log4j we are using on our Cortex. How can we find out , Please help. To ensure you disable message lookup, follow the...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Report exporting questions

I have a custom timer filed called analysttimer, which recording the time analyst spend on an incident, once the incident this field will shows total time spend. I can see the total time is captured in the analysttimer.totalduration field. When create a report, I can only refer analysttimer filed as...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

VPN access can be made without credentials After GP 5.2.9 version update

VPN access can be made without credentials After GP 5.2.9 version update. Connection problem without credentials in version 5.2.9. We switched from GP 5.2.4 version to 5.2.9 version with transparent update. Windows users report that they can connect directly without entering a password when making vpn connections. In the global...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Failed exporting config bundle via ssh

Failed exporting config bundle via ssh to servername.com /tmp/pan/pano_name_20220106.tgz: No such file or directory..Killed by signal 1..'. It was working, but suddenly has stopped. "Test SCP server connection" works and drops the test file in the correct location. Scheduled Config Export job fails with the above error however. Any ideas...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
paloaltonetworks.com

Get Push To Device summary via API

I am trying to automate the push to device proccess through Panorama, I know that the xml API call for tat is commit all, but I was trying to find an API call that would shouw the device groups and templates that will be pushed (trying to get the values that appear in the dialog labeled "Push To Device" when you press on push to device in the GUI).
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Dynamic apps and threats update failed for pattern 8510

Dynamic apps and threats update failed for pattern 8510. We're running a PA-820 physical FW at software level 9.1.12-h3. I tried to manually update the apps and threats pattern published this morning (as we only update daily and it was published about 30 minutes after our system automatically checks). Downloading...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

URL Filtering malware alert ciscobinary.openh264.org false positive?

URL Filtering malware alert ciscobinary.openh264.org false positive?. Today since 4:44 p.m. we have these malware entries in the URL Filtering Monitor. The strange thing is, when I look for the ZIP file in the Data Filtering Monitor, this ZIP file has been logged there for weeks. Is that a false...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Switch From Self-Signed Certificate to CA Signed on Globaprotect Fails

Our users were running for some time using a self-sgined certificate with few errors and issues. I was trying to install a wildcard certificate to replace the one in use, but no matter what I do, I ended up with the error message "The network connection is unreachable or the portal is unresponsive. Check the network connection and reconnect.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

user is getting an incorrect certificate when trying to login to GlobalProtect

User is getting an incorrect certificate when trying to login to GlobalProtect. I have a user with a Windows 10 laptop who is getting a certificate error when trying to login to globalprotect. No one else is having this problem. The message is "The certificate CN name mismatch. The certificate is not issued to <our FQDN for the VPN>"
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect: Valid Client Cert error but using Machine cert

Been having a hard time getting through to support.. Maybe the community can help me. We are using device certificates pushed to laptops for autoVPN. But I am getting some instances where the user will get the error "A valid client certificate is required for authentication. If the issue persists, please speak to your system administration." Can someone point me how to go about troubleshooting that error? Thank you.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Hola VPN False Detection

Hola VPN is the world's first and largest peer-to-peer VPN proxy network with. over 230M installations worldwide and operated for many years. Please check it out and remove the false detection asap. Submission Details:. ------------------- VirusTotal link:. https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/a254b81d5a88962a24b631c845565b707be337e78a6063dae051a1a6e467a755?nocache=1. File Name:. Hola-Setup-x64-1.192.665.exe. Setup link:. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X5PPDogiGf3ipcWcvJm-UVpxSlMoYO4F/view?usp=sharing. Best regards,. Tamir.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

vmware-carbon-black and App-ID

I've run into an issue with regard to deploying VMWare Carbon Black within my environment. There are a subset of endpoints that have never connected to the Internet directly and use proxy allowances for Windows Updates, etc. I have requested that the ports and URLs that VMWare Carbon Black uses have allowances so that can register successfully from my environment. For the most part, a majority of the endpoints are able to install the sensor(s) without any issues, however I am getting cert errors for the sensors that fail to register. I've verified that certs in question (GoDaddy) are present in both of the cert stores on the proxy (Palo Alto) and the endpoints After digging a bit, I think the issue for this subset of endpoints failing to install the sensors is due to the policy group that is being applied. I don't see any settings/configuration s for the App-ID specifically for vmware-carbon-black which seems to be tagged as web-browsing and ssl.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Frequent PA document errors

Yesterday and today I have been getting frequent errors while trying to view PA update Release Notes and support documentation. The requested page intermittently comes up blank, with nothing but "Not found" text, or with an error message:. An error occurred while processing your request. Reference #30.8dbf2617.1641580632.745d72d. This is happening...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Debug Dataplane Help

I am trying to troubleshoot an error in a traffic log regarding cert decryption. I have found an article from PA on it: https://knowledgebase.paloaltonetworks.com/KCSArticleDetail?id=kA10g000000boONCAY but I am unable to reproduce the steps to help in troubleshooting. The fourth bullet says 'Dataplane Debug shows the following..." and I would like to see a log just they show in the example but I'm not sure where that is. The log features it references I'm familiar with for packet capture but packet capture doesn't look the example they provided.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy