US Marshals arrested over 10,500 sex offenders, 6,100 murder suspects in 2021

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said.
According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron.
Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
