Chesapeake, VA

Transmission tower in Chesapeake now leaning after barge strikes it

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Dominion Energy is currently evaluating a transmission tower after being struck by a barge that was caused by Monday's severe weather.

The Chesapeake Fire Department received the call at 9:36 a.m., in the Elizabeth River, just north of the Interstate 64 High Rise Bridge.

When crews arrived, firefighters found a high-voltage transmission tower leaning. According to officials, it is believed that the high tide, along with high winds, caused the barge to strike the tower.

Dominion Energy is on the scene evaluating the damage and making plans for repairs. They say all power lines are intact and if necessary, power can be redirected to other lines.

Marine traffic in the river is not impacted by this incident.

