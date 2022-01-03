Belmont County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for explorer program

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant for its explorer’s program.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio gave the Sheriff’s Office a $2,635 grant.

Law Enforcement Exploring Programs (“Explorers”) are a nationally recognized, hands-on program open to Belmont County and surrounding area young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are at least 14 years old and under the age of 21 years; and have an interest in law enforcement or the criminal justice system.

Belmont County Sheriff David M. Lucas says the program is designed to promote personal growth, character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, patriotism, and interpersonal communication skills.

“The Explorer Program is important to getting and keeping our youth involved in law enforcement and criminal justice. It has been difficult to obtain the funds needed for national membership fees, training materials, uniforms and equipment. This grant helps provide support for these items. I appreciate the efforts of Sherri VanTassel, our Outreach Coordinator and an Explorer Advisor, in writing the grant and obtaining these funds,’ said Lucas.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they are planning a recruitment event in January at the Ohio Valley Mall and more details will be provided at a later time. All youth and parents are invited ti come to learn more about the program

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.