Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for explorer program

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant for its explorer’s program.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio gave the Sheriff’s Office a $2,635 grant.

Law Enforcement Exploring Programs (“Explorers”) are a nationally recognized, hands-on program open to Belmont County and surrounding area young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are at least 14 years old and under the age of 21 years; and have an interest in law enforcement or the criminal justice system.

Belmont County Sheriff David M. Lucas says the program is designed to promote personal growth, character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, patriotism, and interpersonal communication skills.

“The Explorer Program is important to getting and keeping our youth involved in law enforcement and criminal justice. It has been difficult to obtain the funds needed for national membership fees, training materials, uniforms and equipment. This grant helps provide support for these items. I appreciate the efforts of Sherri VanTassel, our Outreach Coordinator and an Explorer Advisor, in writing the grant and obtaining these funds,’ said Lucas.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they are planning a recruitment event in January at the Ohio Valley Mall and more details will be provided at a later time. All youth and parents are invited ti come to learn more about the program

Belmont County prosecutor looks back at 2021

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In 2021, the court system got back up to speed after the COVID slowdowns of the year before. They took numerous suspects to trial, especially a large number of child sex abuse cases. In the end, every one of those defendants got convicted and got long sentences. When you deal […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Roxby Labs speeding up COVID tests all around the Valley

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas rush is through along with those holiday get-togethers, but the demand for COVID testing hasn’t slowed down a bit. So if you’re wondering how your results came back in a day or two rather than five or six, it’s likely thanks to an independent lab working day and night […]
WHEELING, WV
Marshall County man guilty of drug charge near a ‘protected location’

A Marshall County man has admitted to a drug charge. Jacob Lee McKinley, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. McKinley, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” McKinley admitted to selling methamphetamine near […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Ohio woman pulls knife on a father then kidnaps children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio woman was taken into custody by Toledo Police Department officers after she allegedly abducted two young children after pulling a knife on their father. According to police, Fallon Matuszewski, 31, is the non-custodial parent of Ava Pasquale, age 6, and Carson Pasquale, age 4. Police say she allegedly kidnapped […]
TOLEDO, OH
