Girl, 7, dies in Townsend after tree falls on bedroom
TOWNSEND, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell into the bedroom where she was sleeping at a home in Townsend on Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies received a call for help on Towns End Drive around 8:15 a.m. Once on scene, they found a tree had fallen on a rental house and onto a bedroom where the 7-year-old was in bed, the sheriff’s office said. The home is in a wooded area off US 321, near the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park .
The child’s identity has not been released. No other family members were injured. Red Cross is assisting, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not say if the family is local or visiting the area.Power outages affect thousands of customers amid winter snowstorm
It is not yet determined if this morning’s winter weather caused the tree to fall. Heavy snow blanketed East Tennessee early this morning, with the Smokies and foothills receiving the greatest snowfall.
