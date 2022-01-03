Virginia State Police respond to over 300 crashes during storm

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia State Police responded to more than 300 crashes and helped over 250 disabled or stuck drivers between 12:01 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday as snow, sleet and rain coated the state’s roads.

Police said that as of 10:30 a.m., they were still responding to 137 crashes and 119 disabled or stuck vehicles. There are no reported fatalities at this time, and most crashes only involved vehicle damage.

Police ask drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, stating in a release that “the drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.”

For those who must drive, they provided the following tips in the release:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.

Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.

Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Buckle Up.

Avoid distractions – put down the phone.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.

