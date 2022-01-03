Virginia State Police respond to over 300 crashes during storm
VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia State Police responded to more than 300 crashes and helped over 250 disabled or stuck drivers between 12:01 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday as snow, sleet and rain coated the state’s roads.
Police said that as of 10:30 a.m., they were still responding to 137 crashes and 119 disabled or stuck vehicles. There are no reported fatalities at this time, and most crashes only involved vehicle damage.Winter storm: D.C. return to school plan pushed back, COVID testing cancelled
Police ask drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, stating in a release that “the drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.”
For those who must drive, they provided the following tips in the release:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
- Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
- Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Buckle Up.
- Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
