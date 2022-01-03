ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fortenberry’s motions to have case dismissed are denied

By Brian Mastre
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s requests for his case to be dismissed have been denied. Fortenberry is accused of concealing campaign finance information and making false statements to federal authorities after he...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two acquittals, but motion for new trial denied on remaining charges in Robinson wire fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson has been acquitted on two wire fraud charges, but a judge denied acquittal or a new trial on two remaining counts of wire fraud. In July 2020, Robinson was charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds received by a health care school she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WIVB

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Betty Jean Grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case against former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant is going to continue, a judge has ruled. On Tuesday, Judge Andrew LoTempio denied Grant’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the charges against her. This comes after Grant, 73, was accused of harassment and...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Kearney Hub

Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions

A federal judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s first barrage of defense attacks on the indictment against the nine-term Nebraska congressman. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. denied four of Fortenberry’s motions to dismiss charges and a fifth motion to disqualify a prosecutor the defense contends should be called as a witness in the case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCBD

Court dismisses Jennifer Read’s custody case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The court has dismissed a child custody suit where Jennifer Read, Chad Read’s widow, was seeking custody of Chad’s children from their mother Christina Read. In late November, The attorney for Chad Read’s widow, Jennifer Read, released a statement and video of the shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nebraska State
TheDailyBeast

Judge Denies Rep. Fortenberry’s Effort to Get Charges for Lying to FBI Dropped

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) may be going to trial in California for allegedly lying to the FBI after a federal judge Monday denied several motions by the congressman’s legal team to get the charges against him dropped. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. dismissed five of the Nebraska Republican’s challenges to his case, including a motion to disqualify Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, who is leading the prosecution after heading up the investigation into Fortenberry’s alleged illegal activities. Also thrown out by the judge was the defense’s argument that the representative had allegedly lied in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C., not in California where charges were filed. Fortenberry is accused of hiding information from federal agents who were looking into a scheme to funnel an illegal $30,000 foreign donation to Fortenberry’s 2016 campaign. A Fortenberry spokesperson said in a statement following the ruling that the case was nothing more than “a California prosecutor’s attempt to use deceptive investigative tactics to set up a widely-respected Member of Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Fortenberry's criminal case surges ahead; GOP challengers coming?

The criminal "he lied to the FBI" case against indicted GOP Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has taken a major step forward. Each of five moves by Fortenberry to have the charges against him thrown out has been denied by a federal judge in California. One of those five legal motions by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
sanmateocountynews.com

SMC Judge Elizabeth Hill, Deny Zain Jaffer Motion to Destroy Records in case 17-NF-012415A

PC 851.91 Parties Present Defendant Attorney: OLMOS, DANIEL. Moving party: Defense Motion title: Motion to withdraw petition. Today at 10 AM Courtroom 2A the Hon. Judge Elizabeth Hill will preside over a Motion by Attorney Pezhman Pakmeshan to Destroy all records in the Zainali Jaffer case. On December 30, 2021 Opposition to Motion was filed.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
everythinglubbock.com

Reagor’s motion for acquittal, new trial denied by federal judge

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK – On Thursday, new documents filed showed a federal judge denied Bart Reagor’s motions for acquittal and a new trial. Reagor was indicted April 22 for two counts of bank fraud and one count of false statement to a bank. A jury found Reagor guilty October 15 for giving a false statement to a bank and not guilty for the two counts of bank fraud.
LUBBOCK, TX
Idaho State Journal

Judge kicks defense attorney Mark Means off of Vallow's case

A district judge in the case against Lori Vallow ruled Tuesday that her attorney of nearly two years can no longer represent her. District Judge Steven Boyce accepted a motion, filed by the prosecution, to disqualify Mark Means. In his ruling, Boyce cited that Means had previously represented Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, creating a conflict of interest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Koln#Court
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo's forcible case is dismissed, but legal scrutiny could remain

He was seen for only for a second, but former Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared in an Albany city courtroom via livestream on Friday to have the forcible touching case filed against him dismissed. His attorney Rita Glavin later praised the result. Cuomo was arraigned on a charge stemming from an...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Cuomo Case Dismissed

A judge in Albany City Court has dropped a misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo appeared in court virtually this afternoon. Judge Holly Trexler tossed the forcible touching case. Cuomo is accused of inappropriately touching a female aide at the Executive Mansion in Albany back in December 2020,...
ALBANY, NY
ktwb.com

U.S. judge dismisses case against Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday formally dismissed the federal government’s criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night that financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself during their shifts. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan dismissed claims against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Attorney Mark Means disqualified from Lori Vallow Daybell's case

One of Lori Vallow Daybell's attorneys has been disqualified from her case, effective immediately. On Tuesday, Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling disqualifying Mark Means from Vallow's case. In a 17-page court ruling, Boyce determined there was a conflict of interest. Because Means briefly represented Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, early...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy