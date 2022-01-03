Gene Simmons Wants to Get ‘Kinder, Better Looking + Richer’ in 2022

Gene Simmons explained that Kiss “selling its catalogue” is an entirely different kettle of fish than it is for other bands. While pitching his latest endeavor — the new vodka, called Moneybag to A Journal Of Musical Things, Simmons was asked if he and Paul Stanley would ever sell off their interest in Kiss. He answered, “How much have you got? Bob Dylan sold his stuff for $300 to 400 million. The problem — and I love the guy and worship the ground he walks on — but (his music) isn’t going to mean a lot to a 20-year-old. They don’t care about 'The Times They Are A-Changin'' (or) 'Maggie's Farm' — they just don’t. Very few pieces of music stand the test of time. What Kiss has that no other musical entity has is trademarks. Our faces are bigger than the music, bigger than anything.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO