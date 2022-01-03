ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.

You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus.

Munson Healthcare officials will be providing updates and taking your questions on the coronavirus and vaccines.

The following health care officials will be present during the press conference:

Christine Nefcy, M.D., FAAP, Chief Medical Officer, Munson Healthcare

Nick Torney, PharmD, BCIDP, Infectious Disease, Munson Healthcare

Dianne Michalek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Munson Healthcare

