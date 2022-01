Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch has turned to a well-traveled veteran to bring a spark to its lineup nearly a decade after he first played with the club. The Crunch announced Friday that it has signed power forward P.C. Labrie, 35, to a two-year AHL contract. Labrie joins the team after skating in 21 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season tallying two goals and six assists. He spent the previous two years playing in Berlin.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO