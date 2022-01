Two separate tickets hit all the winning numbers for the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, the lottery agency reported: one in California and one in Wisconsin. The California State Lottery has confirmed to NBC News that its winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento. Both states are among the majority that compel lottery winners to be publicly identified upon claiming their prizes, which must be done within 180 days of the drawing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO