Public Safety

Man charged with killing realtor he mistook for landlord

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

A South Florida real estate agent was fatally shot by a recently-evicted man who mistakenly thought she was his former landlord, authorities said. Sara Trost had been waiting outside a home in Coral Springs, Florida, waiting to meet with a potential buyer, when she was fatally shot...

www.sunherald.com

