ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Cars under water in Norfolk as winter storm hits

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8Vie_0dbd22pa00

NORFOLK, Va. - Cars are under water in Norfolk Monday afternoon as a winter storm moves through the area.

News 3 watched as the water rose to high levels at The Hague, an area that is prone to flooding.

We could also see construction vehicles under water across the street from the news station from our tower camera. That area is also known to flood at the intersection of Boush Street and W. Olney Road.

Click here to view out live blog with updates as the storm hits

High tide on Monday was at 9 a.m., but waters are still very high.

At noon, we started to see rain change over to sleet and snow in some areas.

News 3

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
Norfolk, VA
Cars
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Flood#Construction Vehicles#Extreme Weather#Va Cars
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy