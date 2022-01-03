ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Students sent home after fire at Battle Creek Central High School

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJNs4_0dbd1t3H00

Students at Battle Creek Central High School and BC STEM were sent home for the rest of the day Monday after a small fire at the high school.

Staff acted quickly and no one was hurt, district officials said.

Emergency responders were on site, working with maintenance staff to deem the building safe for students and staff to return for classes Tuesday morning.

All athletic practices scheduled at the high school were canceled for Monday, including middle school and high school swim and dive and high school girls basketball. These practices will resume Tuesday.

Practices at all other district locations proceeded as scheduled, including boys basketball and wrestling at the Field House and middle school basketball at Northwestern and Springfield.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Springfield, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy