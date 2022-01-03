ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke’ on Netflix, a Sub-par Sequel to a Hit Nigerian Comedy

By John Serba
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 2018 comedy Chief Daddy became a major box office hit in its native Nigeria, Netflix hopes to draft on that success with Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke. Director Niyi Akinmolayan reunites the cast for the continually wacky saga of the Beecroft family, who haven’t stopped fighting over the billion...

SlashGear

Why Netflix isn’t streaming in 4K and how to fix it

Streaming Netflix in 4K is probably the best way to watch your favorite shows and movies since it guarantees the highest possible quality. At 4K, you can expect to see every detail, crisp visuals, and vivid colors. However, if you’re watching Netflix and you find that the quality is not quite that mind-blowing, it might mean that your Netflix isn’t really streaming in 4K.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry Studios Issues COVID Vaccine Mandate for Casts and Crews

Tyler Perry isn’t playing around when it comes to COVID vaccinations. His Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta will enforce an across-the-board vaccine requirement for all cast  and crew members, according to our sister site Deadline. Hollywood unions and major studios’ return-to-work protocols in June of last year didn’t mandate vaccinations, but gave producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crews in Zone A” — where the actors perform, and their immediate proximity — “on a production-by-production basis.” Both Disney and Netflix previously established a policy for their own U.S. productions, requiring vaccinations for everyone working in Zone A....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Netflix has been bringing back fan favorite shows in the recent weeks, with new seasons of Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and Cobra Kai all hitting the streamer in the past month. But we know what you’ve really been waiting for: more of The Pogues! Outer Banks, aka OBX, debuted its sophomore season last summer, with several twists at the end that has left fans of the hit teen drama scratching their heads. Are you wondering when does Season 3 of OBX come out on Netflix? We’re here to help.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Seal Team’ on Netflix, An Animated Adventure With Courageous Seals Vs. Hungry Sharks

Seal Team (Netflix) is quickly winnowing its way into the Netflix Top 10. There are laughs along the way and a few lessons learned as we take a trip under the sea with Quinn the seal and his team of intrepid flippered friends. They’re tasked with facing down a grip of toothy shark meanies and inspiring their seal community to quit all that lying around on the rocks.
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Walter Hauser Was Late to His Own ‘Cobra Kai’ Pitch Meeting Because He Was Binging the Series

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Stingray is back — and Cobra Kai fans could not be more delighted. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series dropped on New Year’s Eve and is already among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. With the new season comes the return of fan-favorite Raymond, aka Stingray — played by award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser — an eccentric goof who just wants to be in with the popular karate crowd, despite being far older and fairly out of place. Introduced in Cobra Kai season two, Stingray was absent...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14. In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material. Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore,...
MOVIES
honknews.com

Your Lie in April Season 2: Netflix Confirmed The Sequel?

Your Lie in April was one of the most popular anime series that was ever released. Personally, I loved the show and cried my eyes out during the ending. Anyone who has watched the anime till the very end would have definitely cried their eyes out. If you haven’t then Do you even have a heart? Well, after the tearful ending of the couple in the finale episode, the fans were wanting to have another season. Your Lie in April Season 2 is one of the most requested series on the Internet.
COMICS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Queen of Flow’ On Netflix, A Colombian Musical Telenovela Where A Woman Seeks Revenge After Being Wrongfully Imprisoned

In The Queen of Flow, or La Reina del Flow, now streaming on Netflix, a woman seeks revenge for the life and family that was stolen from her by people from her childhood who never paid the price for their crimes. This Colombian musical telenovela boasts 2 seasons and nearly 200 episodes on the platform, so it could be the perfect bingeing material to get you through the end of this year. We’re here to let you know if it’s worth embarking on the extremely long journey.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Who’s Who in the Netflix Comedy?

In Netflix’s satirical comedy “Don’t Look Up,” starring the environmental activist himself, Leonardo DiCaprio, two astronomers attempt to warn citizens of Earth of a coming comet that will destroy the planet. Their plan to appear on various media outlets to spread the news is somewhat thwarted by newscasters who have trouble believing them, as well as the current President and her Chief of Staff.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lulli’ On Netflix, Where A Medical Student Is Able To Read Minds After A Freak Accident

As a result of the accident, Lulli discovers she can hear people’s thoughts when they touch her, and Diego experiences short-term amnesia. The two pick things up blissfully as if they’d never broken up, and Lulli uses her new skills to excel in her medical studies and diagnoses. While things are good and Lulli seems to be turning a corner, it’s obvious that the lie she’s telling Diego and her newfound invasive listening skills are not sustainable. With lives and the future at stake, Lulli must learn what’s really important (with or without the help of this new sixth sense).
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hilda and the Mountain King’ on Netflix, a Delightful Feature-Length Special That Wraps Dangling Plot Lines From ‘Hilda’ Season Two

The second season of Annie Award-winning Netflix cartoon series Hilda left fans extraordinarily cliffhung when its intrepid titular protagonist woke up one morning to find herself transformed into a troll, and, yes, bellow it with me into the hills, I HATE IT when that happens. The suspense concludes with feature-length special Hilda and the Mountain King, which picks up precisely at that pivotal development and resolves big chunks of the overarching plot from the series’ two seasons, before the third and final one comes along.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘WWII in Color: The Road to Victory’ on Netflix, A Doc That Gives A New Blush To Old War Footage

Dunkirk is only 40 miles across the Channel from English soil. But for the hundreds of thousands of soldiers gathered there with no means of retreat, safety might as well have been a world away. Attempts to hold off the German advance at Arras and Calais had been crushed, and what remained of the BEF was forced out onto the beach, arranged in straggling lines and hoping for rescue. Meanwhile, back at home, Churchill was at once pleading with finicky French leadership to stay in the fight while holding off efforts within his own government to negotiate with the Nazis. (Joseph Kennedy, the American ambassador to England and John F. Kennedy’s father, figured into these efforts, too.) Churchill, the bulldog, understood Hitler to be an all-consuming foe, and one who would reduce a defeated Britain to a slave state. But if his military had any chance of fighting again, he needed to get his men off of that beach. Operation Dynamo commenced, and Dunkirk became the largest coastal evacuation in history up to that point – almost impossible, fraught with danger, but entirely necessary, and in the face of certain death or capture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘1000 Miles from Christmas’ On Netflix, Where A Grumpy, Holiday-Hating Auditor Begrudgingly Learns The Real Reason for the Season

Despite Raúl’s grumpy demeanor, the town is relentlessly kind to him, including teacher/nativity director/CPR instructor/everything else in between Paula (Andrea Ros) and her inkeeper mother Blanca (Verónica Forqué). When he finds discrepancies in the factory’s reports, he gives the owner’s son Mateo (Peter Vives) a few days to fix his errors, having slowly been charmed by the town. He falls quickly for Paula, and they bond over Christmas Eve dinner and a game of charades. After Paula takes Raúl to a showing of It’s a Wonderful Life and the two of them sob through the ending, their connection grows even stronger. Unfortunately, however, the jealous Mateo (who has been crushing on Paula since they were kids) has hatched a plan to turn the whole town against Raúl, and for a while, it works. Only time will tell if Raúl can undo Mateo’s vicious lies, win Paula’s heart, and save the town as they know it – all while learning the true meaning of Christmas.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ on HBO Max Or Netflix?

If you’ve been sensing something strange in the neighborhood lately, you’d be right, because the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is now available to watch in the comfort of your living room. Unlike the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, this fourth...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Opinion: Here’s what’s worth streaming in January 2022 (and why you can skip Netflix for once)

A month without Netflix? It really is possible. Streaming subscribers saw a firehose of new content at the end of 2021, but that will slow to a trickle in January, with just a handful of major releases scheduled. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, since it will allow viewers to catch up on what they’ve missed — and perhaps save some money by cutting back on services. In fact, for less than $25, you can get by perfectly fine with just two services in January — and neither of them is Netflix.
NFL
Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

