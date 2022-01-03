Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke’ on Netflix, a Sub-par Sequel to a Hit Nigerian Comedy

Dunkirk is only 40 miles across the Channel from English soil. But for the hundreds of thousands of soldiers gathered there with no means of retreat, safety might as well have been a world away. Attempts to hold off the German advance at Arras and Calais had been crushed, and what remained of the BEF was forced out onto the beach, arranged in straggling lines and hoping for rescue. Meanwhile, back at home, Churchill was at once pleading with finicky French leadership to stay in the fight while holding off efforts within his own government to negotiate with the Nazis. (Joseph Kennedy, the American ambassador to England and John F. Kennedy’s father, figured into these efforts, too.) Churchill, the bulldog, understood Hitler to be an all-consuming foe, and one who would reduce a defeated Britain to a slave state. But if his military had any chance of fighting again, he needed to get his men off of that beach. Operation Dynamo commenced, and Dunkirk became the largest coastal evacuation in history up to that point – almost impossible, fraught with danger, but entirely necessary, and in the face of certain death or capture.

