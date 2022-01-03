ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Marshals arrested over 10,500 sex offenders, 6,100 murder suspects in 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) reports the agency assisted in arresting more than 10,500 sex offenders in 2021 and more than 6,100 murder suspects. The agency reports...

WALA-TV FOX10

US Marshals arrest fugitive on Hillcrest Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said US Marshals arrested a fugitive Wednesday evening on Hillcrest Lane. MPD said officers first went to the house earlier in the day for what the department called "code enforcement." Once there, investigators said they determined a wanted man was inside the house so they called US Marshals.
MOBILE, AL
Troopers, US Marshals Arrest Indiana Homicide Suspect at Newton Rest Stop

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of the United States Marshals Service on Wednesday located and apprehended an Indiana man wanted for the Dec. 21, 2021 homicide of his girlfriend. MSP VFAS Troopers and Deputy Marshals located ALEXANDER ORTIZ, 36, of Anderson, Indiana, parked...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Mother accused of stabbing her 2 children to death

A Colorado woman has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in connection with the stabbing and subsequent death of her two children, ages 18 and 11. Claudia Camacho Duenas, 37, of Glenwood Springs is accused of the crime, which started in an apartment and continued in the parking lot of the complex, Glenwood Springs Police said in an online statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced For Murder-For-Hire Plot & Extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said. According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

