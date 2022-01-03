ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Marshals arrested over 10,500 sex offenders, 6,100 murder suspects in 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) reports the agency assisted in arresting more than 10,500 sex offenders in 2021 and more than 6,100 murder suspects. The agency reports...

WALA-TV FOX10

US Marshals arrest fugitive on Hillcrest Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said US Marshals arrested a fugitive Wednesday evening on Hillcrest Lane. MPD said officers first went to the house earlier in the day for what the department called "code enforcement." Once there, investigators said they determined a wanted man was inside the house so they called US Marshals.
MOBILE, AL
State
California State
State
Arkansas State
mspnews.org

Troopers, US Marshals Arrest Indiana Homicide Suspect at Newton Rest Stop

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of the United States Marshals Service on Wednesday located and apprehended an Indiana man wanted for the Dec. 21, 2021 homicide of his girlfriend. MSP VFAS Troopers and Deputy Marshals located ALEXANDER ORTIZ, 36, of Anderson, Indiana, parked...
INDIANA STATE
Complex

U.S. Marshals Identify Suspect Wanted for Murder of Young Dolph

U.S. Marshals have identified 23-year-old Justin Johnson as the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Young Dolph last year. A warrant has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Johnson on a first-degree murder charge. According to FOX13 Memphis, TBI, along with the U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police, are offering a combined award of $15,000 for information that will lead to his arrest.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 61

Suspect in Ledyard murder arrested in Georgia

LEDYARD, Conn. — Police have arrested a fugitive suspect in Georgia in connection with a murder in Ledyard in November. Police said that members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia arrested 34-year-old Steward Holeman Wednesday morning in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Malik Nunn of Ledyard. Officials said Nunn was shot in the head Nov. 2, 2021, on Robin Lane in Ledyard.
LEDYARD, CT
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced For Murder-For-Hire Plot & Extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said. According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD

