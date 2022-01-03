ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘The View’ Back in Isolation After Multiple Hosts Test Positive for COVID

By Fletcher Peters
 5 days ago
Filming in the studio was fun while it lasted. Amid the surging Omicron variant of COVID-19, The View is back filming in isolation, leaving all four permanent hosts and fill-in Ana Navarro chatting about hot topics from their own homes. The news comes after two of the co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg and...

Comments / 43

Joe'sgottogo!
4d ago

The new lie " because I was Vaxed I had mild Symptoms" The first lie was "Get the vax and you will not get covid" Its called Pseudoscience

Reply(6)
27
ZamaA10
4d ago

Didn’t they yell at that conservative woman for spreading “false information” in regards to vaccinated people still getting the coronavirus?

Reply(3)
19
Dave Anderson
4d ago

Who really cares about these liberal femerals… Now would be a good time to cancel their show….

Reply(1)
20
