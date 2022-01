LSU will see one of its kickers enter the transfer portal following his graduation from the university. Preston Stanford, a junior, is now in the portal, according to Rivals:. Stanford spent much of his career in Baton Rouge as a backup to kicker Cade York. Following a season at Arkansas, he transferred to LSU in 2019. After appearing in 1 game in 2020, he saw action on 3 games in 2021 against Central Michigan, Ole Miss, and in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. He connected on an extra point against Central Michigan and hit both PAT attempts vs. Kansas State in place of the injured York.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO