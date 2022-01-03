ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Plane crash lands in DeSoto orange grove

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A plane crash landed in an orange grove in DeSoto County on Saturday after losing power.

The pilot, Gregory Taylor, told DeSoto County deputies that he and his wife left Springhill, Florida, earlier that morning. They planned to land at the Arcadia Municipal Airport to refuel, but when they were making their final landing, the plane lost power.

Taylor said he knew he had to make a crash landing and chose a nearby orange grove off SR 31 because there were too many cars on the road.

DeSoto County Fire Rescue and deputies responded to the scene. Thankfully, everyone was okay, deputies said.

