Tim Allen Talks Being a Role Model and Children Following Him in Public

By Maggie Schneider
 5 days ago
Comedian Tim Allen is sharing with fans his thoughts on being a role model to children. He sits down with Pioneers of Television.

Tim Allen is a versatile actor and comedian. From leading the cast of the sitcom Last Man Standing, to starring as Santa in The Santa Clause series, his work is beloved by both adults and children. In an interview with Pioneers of Television, Allen discusses being a role model to the younger generation. He does not love being around all children.

“I think in my heart, I’m a different guy than I act so I have a conflict,” he says. “I don’t really like children or adolescents. There’s a certain age of kid that I really don’t like being around.”

The comedian is surprised that he works so well with younger actors. He greatly enjoyed working with the children on the Home Improvement set as well.

“When I get around [kids], I’m good with them. I don’t understand that. I really will protect kids and I loved having those three boys on Home Improvement.”

Allen gives a possible reason as to why children like him so much. He says it’s because he treats them more like adults. The comedian is not a fan of baby talk.

“I don’t like ‘goo goo boo boo’ with children,” he begins. “I treat children not like equals, because I’m bigger than them and I know a lot more than them, but I don’t [talk in baby voice]. [I just] don’t like that and because of that, children are like cats around me. They won’t leave me alone.”

Of course, playing Santa Claus and the iconic Buzz Lightyear do not help matters.

Tim Allen’s Character on “Home Improvement.”

Tim Allen brought back his iconic Home Improvement character during the final season of his most-recent sitcom, Last Man Standing. Being able to bring back Tim Taylor while saying goodbye to Mike Baxter was an emotional experience. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what happened to Taylor after Home Improvement ended.

“Taylor lost his TV show. Tool Time is over. He had a neighbor that passed away. He’s now working on the corsage side of Bedford Tools. That’s what he does. Baxter’s helping Tim Taylor cope with change. They’re not nice to each other. They’re kind of antagonistic.”

It was challenging to play both roles. Allen brought his past character back to pay tribute to his Home Improvement castmate Earl Hindman. He died in 2003.

“I adored the man and we kind of brought that up in the story. I started thinking about all the history I had with that TV show. How I compare it to my life on this show. It’s all about loss. Is all I kept saying in that episode.”

