Historic flooding across the east coast, wildfires in the west, a freeze in Texas, and a heat dome over the pacific Northwest—these were just a handful of the extreme weather events the United States witnessed in 2021. We are living the impacts of climate change now, and these impacts will increasingly harm all aspects of our lives. As we begin another year, it is abundantly clear that we can’t wait for someone else to act. We must each use our unique perspectives, skills, and knowledge to contribute to the collective effort to advance climate solutions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO