College football expanded its playoff field to four teams seven years ago, but this season it could have reverted back to picking only two schools to play for the national championship. All season, two teams have been clearly superior to the rest of the competition. The Georgia Bulldogs were the top team for most of the year and didn't lose a game until the SEC championship. And who handed the Bulldogs their first loss? None other than the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have won six of the past 12 titles including last year's. The Tide will be looking to make it seven out of 13 on Monday night.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO