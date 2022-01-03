PlayStation Now Adds Six More Games Tomorrow, Including Mortal Kombat 11

Game developer Eyeballistic Games has a dream: It wants to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy, and the project received the blessing of Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon back in 2016. Unfortunately, according to the developer, IP owner Warner Bros. did not believe the game would sell more than 100,000 units worldwide, thus not making it a worthwhile financial investment. However, in the five years since, Eyeballistic has better established itself and is ready to prove it can push some serious sales. In fact, Eyeballistic now wants to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy with Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), has created a proof of concept or two for it, and has started a petition to illustrate to Warner Bros. the demand for such a project. The petition has already surpassed 15,000 signatures.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO