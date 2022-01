The latest vanilla version of Xiaomi’s flagship series is not only a true flagship but also a compact flagship. With its small 6.28-inch display, it has dimensions similar to the iPhone 13 while providing an amazing specs sheet. It even comes with a good price, but does it offer a higher value for money than its predecessor Xiaomi Mi 11? The older Mi 11 is currently available at great street prices, that is the reason why it still represents a great option in 2022. This is a comparison between the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 which will help you to pick the best phone for your needs.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO