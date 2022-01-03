ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 13.5%

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest summary of COVID-19 in Iowa is showing an increase in the positivity rate across the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Monday update shows the 14-day positivity rate has risen from 11.9% last Friday to 13.5%. The update also shows there have been 17,773 positive COVID-19 tests reported statewide over the last seven days.

FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

According to the IDPH, 768 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 163 of those patients are being treated in intensive care.

Numbers from the CDC show 58.9% of Iowans age 12 and up have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The IDPH says 809,984 Iowans have also received a booster dose of the vaccine.

The number of long-term care facilities in the state that are experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus has dropped from 25 to 21 since Friday.

