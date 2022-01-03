Iowa’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 13.5%

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest summary of COVID-19 in Iowa is showing an increase in the positivity rate across the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Monday update shows the 14-day positivity rate has risen from 11.9% last Friday to 13.5%. The update also shows there have been 17,773 positive COVID-19 tests reported statewide over the last seven days.

According to the IDPH, 768 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 163 of those patients are being treated in intensive care.

Numbers from the CDC show 58.9% of Iowans age 12 and up have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The IDPH says 809,984 Iowans have also received a booster dose of the vaccine.

The number of long-term care facilities in the state that are experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus has dropped from 25 to 21 since Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.