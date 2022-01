What’s going on hockey fans? We’re officially past the COVID-19 pause and the NHL is back in full swing, for the most part. We’re drawing closer to the league’s All-Star break, which is only a few weeks away. Unfortunately, we’re not going to get to see some of the NHL‘s biggest stars at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after the league pulled out. The NHL has already seen so many games postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and those games are going to need to be made up at some point. Some of those games likely will be played during the three-week period that would’ve been an Olympic break.

