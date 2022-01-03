Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Rejoins AHL affiliate

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
BOSTON — After two different Minnesota players tried to fight Trent Frederic, Wild coach Dean Evason attacked him verbally after the game for his role in Kirill Kaprizov’s injury in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota at TD Garden. ”Really frustrated with how Kirill got hurt,” Evason...
I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
On Friday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Scott Burnside and Frank Seravalli discussed whether or not Frederic’s hit was worthy of a suspension. Burnside: I know Mark Messier said during the intermission last night, "Oh, you don’t know if the intent wasn’t there," but I’m not sure how you can tell that from far away.
Boston, MA – The visiting Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in front of 18,750 at TD Garden on Thursday night. The game was a slow, physical, special teams game, and the Wild took advantage of the calls when they went their way.
Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
Groulx was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday. Groulx has picked up three points through 17 top-level appearances this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later.
Holmstrom was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Holmstrom has yet to make his NHL debut, but he has seen some time on the taxi squad. The 20-year-old figures to earn most of his playing time in the minors this season.
Thomson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Thomson has gone without a point in his last six NHL appearances. The Finn has three assists in 12 games overall for the Senators, but he'll likely play a more prominent role in the minors.
Novak was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday. Novak cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, but his next game action is most likely to come in the AHL. The 24-year-old has seven points in 27 games this season.
Comments / 0