ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Rejoins AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lyon was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday, per Chip...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lyon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ahl Chicago
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
insidehockey.com

Bruins Fall to Wild 3-2

Boston, MA – The visiting Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in front of 18,750 at TD Garden on Thursday night. The game was a slow, physical, special teams game, and the Wild took advantage of the calls when they went their way.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Dropped to AHL affiliate

Groulx was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday. Groulx has picked up three points through 17 top-level appearances this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Returns to AHL affiliate

Holmstrom was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Holmstrom has yet to make his NHL debut, but he has seen some time on the taxi squad. The 20-year-old figures to earn most of his playing time in the minors this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Lassi Thomson: Drops to AHL affiliate

Thomson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Thomson has gone without a point in his last six NHL appearances. The Finn has three assists in 12 games overall for the Senators, but he'll likely play a more prominent role in the minors.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Thomas Novak: Sent to AHL affiliate

Novak was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday. Novak cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, but his next game action is most likely to come in the AHL. The 24-year-old has seven points in 27 games this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy