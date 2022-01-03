ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Clears COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bjorkstrand exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Blue Jackets
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Scott Perunovich: Designated for COVID-19 protocols

Perunovich entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. Perunovich will likely miss Friday's contest against Washington due to his placement in the league's virus protocols. The 23-year-old missed two games due to a non-COVID illness in December. Through the Minnesotan's four appearances since recovering from that illness, he's averaged 12:05 of ice time, 1:20 during the power play and tallied one assist.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Jake Walman: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Walman was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. Walman is doubtful for Friday's contest with Washington as a result of his protocols designation. The 25-year-old has been sidelined with illness and injury for a total of 16 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Tarasenko was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday. Tarasenko will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to action, so he'll miss Friday's clash with the Capitals at a minimum. The 30-year-old winger has been fantastic this season, having racked up 14 goals and 34 points through 34 contests, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Stars.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Enters virus protocols

Christiansen landed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday. Christiansen will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before being cleared to return, so he won't be available for Saturday's matchup with New Jersey at the very least. With Christiansen on the shelf, look for Gabriel Carlsson to draw into the lineup against the Devils.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy