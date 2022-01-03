Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to be the hottest team in the NHL after picking up their 10th consecutive win over rival Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night.
Over the past nine games, the Pens have been led by the heroics of Bryan Rust
The Penguins placed McGinn in COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. McGinn will miss Saturday's game and likely Tuesday's as well while he recovers from the virus. The winger has 13 points in 33 games this season and should return to his regular, third-line role once back in the lineup.
BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
BOSTON — After two different Minnesota players tried to fight Trent Frederic, Wild coach Dean Evason attacked him verbally after the game for his role in Kirill Kaprizov’s injury in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota at TD Garden. ”Really frustrated with how Kirill got hurt,” Evason...
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
On Friday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Scott Burnside and Frank Seravalli discussed whether or not Frederic’s hit was worthy of a suspension. Burnside: I know Mark Messier said during the intermission last night, "Oh, you don’t know if the intent wasn’t there," but I’m not sure how you can tell that from far away.
Hammond was elevated to the active roster Wednesday. Hammond will likely serve as an emergency backup to Kaapo Kahkonen in Cam Talbot's (lower body) absence. The 33-year-old hasn't seen the NHL ice since the 2017-18 season. The netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .919 save percentage with AHL Iowa this season.
A new year, and a new No. 1 in the NBA Power Rankings. We couldn't have scripted it better. This week certainly showed how razor-thin the margin can be, as Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan snatched victory from the clutches of defeat not once, but twice -- on consecutive nights, no less.
Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried—because, obviously, we’re...
Oshie (illness) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was able to participate in Thursday's practice session, but the Capitals are electing to be cautious as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness. The 35-year-old winger will be eligible to return when the Capitals return home for a Monday showdown against the Bruins.
Comments / 0