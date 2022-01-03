ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooking grease collection continues through Friday

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
The City of Bakersfield is still collecting the grease leftover from your holiday meals.

Their annual grease collection continues until this Friday.

You can drop off your sealed containers of grease at either 6901 McCutchen Road or 204 Universe Avenue. Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city wants to remind you not to put grease down your drain as it could cause damage to your pipes and sewer systems.

