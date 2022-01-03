Get well soon! Soccer club Paris Saint-Germain informed Lionel Messi tested positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus continues affecting people worldwide, and A-listers are not exempt

COVID-19 continues affecting people worldwide, and A-listers are not exempt. Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the soccer club Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala are “in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” they informed in a statement.

After the news broke, fans of the Argentinian star are pointing fingers at another famous Argentinian. Followers of Messi are speculating that DJ Fer Palacio infected the 34-year-old professional footballer.

After being accused and receiving death threats, Palacio took to social media to post a video message explaining the situation and denying that Messi‘s positive test is because they were spotted partying together recently.

“I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for COVID-19,” the DJ said on the video he shared on his Instagram account. “They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot of horrible private messages,” the 31-year-old said. The DJ asked Lionel’s fans to stop and denied having the virus.

“Yesterday, I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay,” he said, sharing an image of his recent negative COVID test, adding, “and I do not have COVID-19.”

The seven-time Ballon d‘Or winner hasn’t said anything about Palacios; however, he shared encouraging words. “I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021,” Messi wrote. “Even more so when many people had an awful time because of the s****y virus that never ends. Hopefully, 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug to everyone!”