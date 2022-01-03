ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Phil Williams: It really matters

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By Phil Williams, 1819 News Commentary I don’t know about ya’ll but we had an amazing time with family during the Christmas season! Charlene and I had kids and grandkids at the house all of last week. We gathered with about 25 family members in Huntsville one night, and this past...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Words matter

The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place – Words are the most powerful drug used by mankind — Rudyard Kipling. Remember the old schoolyard taunt “sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me?” Wrong. Both can do serious damage, with words being the precedent for whatever actions follow. A recent Letter to the Editor by Jay Kaplan, as well as comments to a previous opinion piece, rightly mentioned the words we use as the source of many of our political problems. It’s words, after all, that lead to action—for good or ill. We use words to label. Those labels conjure up meanings, which lead to feelings and emotions—the prerequisites for action.
DONALD TRUMP
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Jefferson County, AL
The Independent

Voices: A year after the Capitol riot, my cousin has a Nazi flag on his bedroom wall

“No one doesn’t know what a swastika means.” That’s a sentence I never imagined I’d be shouting in the opening days of 2022. And yet, there I was, arguing with two relatives about the Nazi flag currently displayed on my cousin’s bedroom wall.They had found out about the flag quite by accident, walking in to say hi on a recent visit to his parents (with whom he lives.) And they were disturbingly blase about the whole thing. That’s not to say they were thrilled – there were even a little upset – but on the whole agreed with each other...
ADVOCACY
The Trussville Tribune

Springville mayor running for governor: ‘I am a free-market economist…and I smoke pot’

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News SPRINGVILLE — Springville Mayor Dave Thomas announced Tuesday night that he is putting his name in the hat for Alabama governor. Thomas made the announcement during the city’s regular council meeting. After the meeting, Thomas spoke to 1819 News about his stances on issues, including his concerns with the current […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Well Wishes

By Sean Deitrich, Sean of the South  Commentary My phone vibrated. The first birthday text of the day came from the old man who coached my Little League team after my father died. He made a real impact on me during a time when I was most vulnerable. “Happy birthday, Samuel!” he texted. I was […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Solitary Confinement#Americans
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Wiffle Ball

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary It was the night after Christmas, and Birmingham was quiet. I was on a walk through a neighborhood, watching street lights wink on at dusk. The sunset was neon pink. There were sirens in the far-off. A distant train sounded its horn; two long, one short. There […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Alabama WWII veteran dies at 96

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News A 96-year-old World War II veteran from Alabama has passed away. Chief Master Sgt. E.W. Bush (ret.) took his last breath in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 5. During his time in the U.S. Air Force, Bush held one of the highest military security clearances and reached the […]
ALABAMA STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Out with the old

Reading through Mom's old address book is like going back in time, Pamela Loxley Drake writes.The old address book. It bulged with small slips of paper that were layered on each page. The book was years old. A history of all the people who passed through the farm. A family tree of perhaps a hundred families or more. Who would want Mom's old address book? The older two Loxley girls did not want the old book. So, for some curious reason, I took it. Little did I realize the treasure I brought home from the farm back the lane. Mom...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Trussville Tribune

Phil Williams: As goes the King, so goes the Country

By Phil Williams, 1819 News Commentary There’s an old saying that “heavy is the head that wears the crown.” It speaks to the fact that leadership bears the burden of responsibility and that it can be lonely at the top. In my experience, whether running a business, standing for public office, or commanding a military […]
POLITICS
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy