Phil Williams: It really matters

The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place – Words are the most powerful drug used by mankind — Rudyard Kipling. Remember the old schoolyard taunt “sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me?” Wrong. Both can do serious damage, with words being the precedent for whatever actions follow. A recent Letter to the Editor by Jay Kaplan, as well as comments to a previous opinion piece, rightly mentioned the words we use as the source of many of our political problems. It’s words, after all, that lead to action—for good or ill. We use words to label. Those labels conjure up meanings, which lead to feelings and emotions—the prerequisites for action.

DONALD TRUMP ・ 10 DAYS AGO