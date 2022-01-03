ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Queen Elizabeth had to say about a child who dressed up as her

By Alexandra Hurtado
 5 days ago
A little girl in the US channeled Her Majesty wearing a coat, hat and wig for Halloween 2021

A Queen Elizabeth Halloween outfit has received the royal seal of approval from the 95-year-old monarch herself. Back in October, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland adorably dressed up as Her Majesty for Halloween wearing a coat and matching hat complete with a wig and handbag. The little girl even posed for photos surrounded by her family’s corgis.

According to Nottimghamshire Live, Jalayne’s mother Katelyn Sutherland sent a photograph to the Queen “on a whim,” and did not expect a reply...so we can only imagine Jalayne’s parents’ surprise when they received a letter from the monarch’s lady-in-waiting the Hon. Mary Morrison.

Queen Elizabeth was ‘pleased’ by the photo of a little girl who dressed up like her

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed. Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit,” the letter dated Dec. 9 reads.

“Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have,” Mary continued.

Katelyn revealed that the biggest inspiration for Jalayne’s outfit was “the fact that our dogs are our daughter’s best friends.” She said (via Nottimghamshire Live), “We wanted to do something where they could all be included together. We are most definitely fans of the Royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith.”

Jalayne’s costume not only caught the attention of the Queen, but others while out on Halloween. Katelyn recalled, “While walking around on Halloween we received many, many compliments but my favourite reactions were when people bowed to her or did the royal wave and said, ‘Your Majesty!’”

