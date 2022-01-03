Ben Affleck reacts to Snoop Dogg’s hilarious mispronunciation of his name

Ben Affleck has laughed about Snoop Dogg ’s hilarious mispronunciation of his name.

The rapper left viewers in hysterics when he announced Affleck as a Golden Globe nominee last month.

Affleck earned a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in last year’s film The Tender Bar .

Snoop Dogg, however, faltered slightly when pronouncing the actor’s name during the live stream.

“Ben A-ffleck,” said the rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. He quickly recognised his mistake and corrected himself.

“Ben Affleck. My fault,” he laughed. “Sorry about that Ben.”

The actor reacted to the moment during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

After being shown a clip of the mispronunciation, he told host Kelly Clarkson: “That was nice, yep. He did get the emphasis a little off, yes.”

The Gone Girl star went on to say that growing up he used to think his surname was “incredibly ugly”.

He recalled: “When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, ‘A, F as in frank, F as in frank…’

“And I was always like, ‘Why did they always do that?’ And I realised as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, ‘Mr and Mrs A-s-s-l-i-c-k.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I see!’ You’d hate to have that misunderstood.”

Affleck stars in The Tender Bar opposite Tye Sheridan and American Horror Story actor Lily Rabe. The film is directed by George Clooney.

