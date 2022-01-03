ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A fire that destroyed the parliament building in South Africa over the weekend flared up again on Monday, sending firefighters back to put out the flames again.

The original fire destroyed a large portion of the building on Sunday. Officials said strong winds caused embers set fire to the roof.

At a briefing Monday, authorities said the building was not yet declared safe for investigators to access. The flareup occurred after the briefing.

Authorities said a preliminary report should be completed by Friday and will give officials a better idea of the extent of the damage, including the cost.

The parliament building's library, museum and historical artifacts were unscathed, they added.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said there were too many anomalies in Sunday's fire, including the fact that there's no security camera footage.

Parliament has assured citizens that the State of the Nation Address will go ahead as scheduled next month along with other parliamentary events.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. A 49-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of arson and theft.

