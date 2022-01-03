ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FuelCell Energy Shares Approach Resistance: What's Next?

By Tyler Bundy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many renewable energy companies are pushing higher as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) are trading much higher in the session. Fuelcell Energy was up 11.15% at $5.78 at publication time. The stock looks to be attempting to...

Benzinga

Singular Genomics G4 Launch Impresses BofA Analyst: What's Next?

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) launched the G4 system in late December and has begun taking orders, with shipments expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022, according to BofA Securities. The Singular Genomics Systems Analyst: Michael Ryskin upgraded the rating for Singular Genomics Systems from Neutral to Buy,...
Benzinga

(PXD) - Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources Company's Short Interest

Pioneer Natural Resources Company's (NYSE:PXD) short percent of float has risen 15.7% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.55 million shares sold short, which is 3.39% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares rose 3.62% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.4 million. WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares rose 1.7% to $237.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Losers. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock...
CNBC

What's next for the SMH?

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what he sees in the charts for the semiconductor ETF. With CNBC's Tyler Mathisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Nadine Terman and Pete Najarian.
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.15% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In OKE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 117.23 shares of ONEOK at the time with $1,000. This investment in OKE would have produced an average annual return of 10.41%. Currently, ONEOK has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On DocuSign

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign. Looking at options history for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Benzinga

5 Cryptos Other Than Dogecoin That Soared In 2021

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) opened the 2021 trading year at $0.0047 and closed the year at $0.1703, for a 3,601% return. The crypto was one of the hottest storylines in 2021, driven not only by of the crypto’s soaring price, increased utility and software update that decreased its fees, but also because of the massive amount of retail traders who have become captivated with the coin.
Benzinga

