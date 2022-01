While they may have had the best of intentions, Zendaya, Willow Smith and Kiernan Shipka are being called out for their cover of David Bowie classic, “Changes.”. In a clip shared by W Magazine’s Instagram account Saturday, the three ladies are seen partially singing and partially reading the lyrics to the late Bowie’s 1972 hit, to the chagrin of fans of the artist who took their questionable knowledge of the song as disrespectful to the icon.

