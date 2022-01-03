ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShopRite stores in Ocean County, NJ have been sold (Opinion)

By Matt Ryan
 5 days ago
We are creatures of habit. Once we get into our routines, we like to stick to them. If ShopRite is part of your life, things are about to change in a big way. Did you know that area ShopRites are operated by two different owners?. The Perlmutter family has...

10-year-old Brigantine, NJ surfer sets 1,000-day surfing goal

Kids didn't have much to do during the height of the pandemic, did they?. They played video games, watch YouTube, sometimes went outside to play, and that's about it. At the time, 9-year-old Carter Dooley of Brigantine wasn't going to let boredom take hold of him while spending his time social distancing from others. His mother told NJ.com that when he first talked about surfing, she didn't take it seriously since his interest in other activities soon diminished as a result of his ADHD diagnosis. That's most kids though, wouldn't you say? They want to try out a sport or an instrument, but end up deciding it's not their "thing", so they move onto something else.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
NJ school delays, closings for snow — Friday, Jan. 7

The third round of wintery weather for New Jersey this week will be timed to make a mess of the morning commute with the heaviest snow in the early morning hours of Friday. Several districts in Monmouth and Somerset counties have announced delayed openings or virtual school days. Some districts in Ocean County will be closed. The full updated list is at this New Jersey school closings link.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
These 34 NJ libraries are getting a share of $37 million for upgrades

Dozens of libraries across New Jersey are in line to benefit from another round of funding that was approved by voters four years ago. Gov. Phil Murphy's office on Thursday announced the second round of funding for the Library Construction Bond Act, which will allocate $37 million of the $125 million approved overall for technology updates, building improvements, and other library projects.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
10 Jersey roads you should avoid when it snows

For me, there's nothing worse than having to go out and drive when it snows. Of course, as life would have it, whenever it snows, I usually have to go out and drive somewhere. Fortunately, there's New Jersey 101.5 to give you the traffic and conditions on the major Jersey roads and then some. So much for the shameless plug.
TRENTON, NJ
Why it’s sad that this NJ Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing

Last year, it was announced that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing a couple hundred stores. Bed Bath & Beyond has felt the brunt of the pandemic and needed to scale back its retail operations in order to recoup some of its losses. Like other retailers who have done the same, Bed Bath & Beyond d has said that they want to focus on their online business, but let’s face it. Retail is on life-support.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Hoots Wings, a Hooters’ spinoff, is expanding in New Jersey

A new fast casual wing restaurant, Hoots Wings has opened in Jersey City, with plans for three more New Jersey locations. Hoots Wings is a spinoff of the popular Hooters chain. According to an industry publication, Fastcasual.com, Hoots is owned and operated by parent company, HOA Brands — which also owns Hooters — the fast-casual wing concept has plans to bring 50 locations to key markets across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island in the next five years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Snow! Snow! Snow! How kids in NJ summon a three-day weekend

Well kids, if you were praying to the snow gods, it worked. Friday morning saw statewide snow. Schools across the region either shut down or did delayed openings. In many cases, districts called for a delayed opening on Thursday but by the time parents were waking up Friday morning they had switched to full closure. That’s what happened with my four-year-old’s ABA autism therapy center.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
