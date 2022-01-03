ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amon-Ra St. Brown calls for reunion with former USC teammate?

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Amon-Ra St. Brown sets historical marks seemingly every week now, he seems to be calling for the Lions to draft his college teammate. Amon-Ra St. Brown had another great game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, with eight catches for a career-high 111 yards and a touchdown along with 23 rushing...

sidelionreport.com

