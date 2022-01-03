ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Carson Described Betty White As ‘Between Mother Theresa And A Call Girl’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrUWU_0dbcwrvu00

As host of The Tonight Show, Johnny Carson crossed paths with numerous memorable guests, but perhaps one of the most legendary meetings came when he spoke with Betty White, who passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve.

White of The Golden Girls fame appeared in an interview with Carson in the late ’80s. During their back-and-forth, viewers got a special look into a unique friendship between two titans in their field, especially considering the nature of their jokes with one another, which included flirting and some extreme comparisons.

Betty White and Johnny Carson played off of each other for comedic perfection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsLHV_0dbcwrvu00
Betty White with Johnny Carson / YouTube

The year was 1987 and things had changed dramatically in the lives of both Johnny Carson and Betty White. Carson had divorced his third wife in 1985 and was single for a brief stint until marrying his fourth wife in 1987. It is reported that this period as a bachelor was uncommon for Carson, who had been married to someone since the ’40s and each year a divorce occurred so too did a new wedding. White, meanwhile, had lost her second husband, Allen Ludden, in 1981; the two tied the knot in 1963, and White famously never remarried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUaQx_0dbcwrvu00
Johnny Carson and Betty White frequently crossed paths and joked with one another / YouTube screenshot

When she appeared on The Tonight Show for an interview, she and Carson fell onto the topic of relationships. Carson noted, “I’ve known you a number of years, but I’m [not] sure I really know you.” He went on to say that White gave off a wholesome persona but seemed to harbor something very different underneath. White fired back, “If you hadn’t gotten in such a rush to get married we could have arranged something.” The crowd whistled appreciatively, prompting Carson to conclude, “You’re somewhere between Mother Theresa and a call girl. And I’m not quite sure where it is.”

The kind of friendship that defines television

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UKlh_0dbcwrvu00
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON, Johnny Carson, 1962-92 / Everett Collection

Johnny Carson and Betty White shared more than a powerful presence in their respective fields; they also shared a famously strong friendship nurtured in the early days of their careers. Both found themselves populating game shows throughout the 1950s and ’60s and there their paths crossed – repeatedly. They can both be seen, much younger, next to one another on To Tell the Truth. When the trajectory of Carson’s career saw him become the host of The Tonight Show, he still got to see his colleague as White became a frequent guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtOu1_0dbcwrvu00
YOU AGAIN, Betty White, 2010. ph: Mark Fellman/©Touchstone Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“We grew up together,” White said during that banter session between herself and Carson about relationships. It might not have been a literal shared upbringing, but the formative days of their careers saw the rising stars working together frequently. Similarly, when White was on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Carson also made an appearance, though in voice alone. This friendship remained in place until Carson’s death in 2005 followed by White’s own recent passing, both leaving behind vastly impactful legacies still enjoyed today.

Comments / 41

Patty
4d ago

Betty White was the true meaning of a classy lady. She touched our lives with laughter and love. I will sadly miss her and her dedication to all the animals. Love you ❤

Reply(2)
29
Midnightlace
4d ago

I can't help but laugh because my son always said I was a combination of Mother Theresa and the devil. God bless Betty. Hollywood don't make them girls like her anymore.

Reply
14
All Lives Matter
4d ago

Description seems to be accurate. Just lovable! You both are missed Miss White and Mr. Carson.

Reply(1)
57
Related
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call Girl#Wedding
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Betty White's 'Parakeet' Cadillac Seville is an American classic

Legendary American actress Betty White had a thing for American cars. The late star owned several Cadillacs during her life, including a particularly colorful one she nicknamed "Parakeet." The Seamist Green 1977 Seville was a surprise gift from her husband Allen Ludden that she drove for a quarter-century. The loaded...
CELEBRITIES
People

Why Betty White Never Had Kids of Her Own, But Relished Her Role as Stepmom: 'It Turned Out Great'

Though Betty White never had any of her own biological children, the iconic actress loved the role that she played as a stepmother to three stepchildren. Back in the early 1960s, White — who died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed — was a guest on the televised game show Password, where she met and fell in love with the series' host, Allen Ludden, according to Romper.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy