All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rosebud Baker is a New York-based comedian, writer, and actress. Her intensely personal, remorselessly dark brand of humor has made her a favorite on the comedy scene. With a recurring role in the new Hulu series, Life & Beth, her first standup special, Whiskey Fists, premiering on Comedy Central, and Vulture declaring her one of the Comedians You Should and Will Know of 2021, Baker is having a breakout year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO