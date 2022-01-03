Free KN95 Masks Available Throughout Yates County

Cayuga County residents will be able to pick up free at home COVID-19 testing kits Saturday. The Citizen reports three drive-thru locations will be distributing the kits from 10:00am-12:00pm at the following:. Fingerlakes Mall – old JC Penney’s parking lot. Cato Recreation Center. VFW Fairgrounds Moravia – enter...
A new COVID related death has been reported in Cayuga County. The health department says a male in his sixties has died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the current death toll to 118. Thursday saw 226 new positive cases reported in the county.
Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers not to go to emergency rooms to get tested for COVID-19. In a press conference, she said she understands people’s anxiety but adds that this is overburdening the hospitals. Instead she recommends using other testing sites, and staying home if one has mild symptoms.
The New York State Department of Health updated the impacted hospital determination list to include 40 hospitals that have been notified to stop non-essential non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high-risk regions” or low capacity facilities. On November 26, in preparation for the anticipated COVID-19 winter surge, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order to ensure hospital capacity statewide is able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the State’s healthcare infrastructure. The order also enables New York State to quickly acquire and distribute critical supplies to combat the pandemic. The Department issued related Guidance to hospitals on December 3.
For the third straight year, Carl Blowers has been chosen as Chairman of the Schuyler County Legislature. Blowers was the unanimous choice by the 2022 Legislature during its annual reorganizational meeting held Wednesday. First elected to the legislature in 2015, Blowers serves Legislative District Five.
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Finger Lakes and across the state, the City of Auburn, the Cayuga County Health Department, and Auburn Community Hospital have issued a statement regarding the virus and its effects on the healthcare system. According to the group, emergency services are significantly strained...
The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 278. The individual was a male resident from the Town of Bath who died at the age of 78. "Our condolences are with the family and...
313 new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County over the last 24 hours. According to the county’s Public Health Department that is a new record for the highest number of new cases reported in one day. Another new record is the number of active cases, 1,582. Of those, 34 people are hospitalized.
The Steuben County Public Health Department has partnered with the Southern Tier Library system to distribute free KN95 masks and rapid test kits to residents across Steuben County. Starting today until supplies run out, each family can pick up masks and up to three boxes of rapid tests at their local library during business hours which can be found at https://www.stls.org/for-the-public/member-libraries/.
The Cayuga County Board of Health is going to wait and see what lawmakers decide about enforcing the state's mask mandate. The Citizen reports that at Thursday's board meeting, members voted to do nothing while waiting to see what the county legislature may do. At the January 1...
The Cayuga County Health Department has issued a new guide for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine. This update is adopted from guidance given on Tuesday by the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidance can be found here:.
The substantial volume of COVID-19 case reports in recent days has exceeded the capacity of the Wayne County Public Health Department and the New York State contact tracing team to individually contact residents who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Wayne County Public Health announced Friday that it is adopting...
An Auburn Brewery has received recognition as one of the best IPAs of 2021. The website Untappd has listed Prison City's Mass Riot as number 12 on its list of best American IPAs of the past year. You can view the full list here.
All remedial construction activities set for last year in neighborhoods adjacent to the former Geneva Foundry Site at 23 Jackson Street in Geneva were completed by the DEC. 29 properties impacted by air deposition of contaminants from the former Geneva Foundry were cleaned up during 2021. Remedial construction started five years ago and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
Thursday was the first voting meeting of the year for the Auburn City Council. The meeting was used to fill board positions left vacant by the retirement of Deb McCormick. Gina Kent has been appointed as City Representative to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. The council’s job is to inspect the lake for anything that may impact the health of the lake.
Back to the drawing board for Ontario County after the Board of Supervisors on Thursday rescinded the appointment of Sean Barry as deputy administrator. Barry was approved to replace the retiring Brian Young in November but told the Finger Lakes Times he wanted to remain as the county’s Chief Information Officer.
A decision has been delayed regarding a vacancy on the Watkins Glen School Board after new Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey vacated his seat before taking the oath of office last weekend. The district has three options: it can hold a special election, appoint someone to fill the seat, or...
Leslie Church is the new chairwoman of the Yates County Legislature. She was elected by an 8 to 6 vote at this week's board organizational meeting. Church replaces Douglas Paddock. Ed Bronson was elected vice-chair and Nonie Flynn was reappointed as County Administrator.
The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for County residents this week at the Fingerlakes Mall. Thursday will see first, second, and booster Pfizer doses offered from 4:00-6:00pm by appointment only. Saturday from 11:00am-1:00pm, pediatric doses will be offered to those aged 5-11 . Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted at the pediatric clinic.
Healthcare workers will be required to get their COVID-19 booster doses. In a press conference Friday, Governor Hochul made the announcement which only allows for a medical exemption; no religious or test-to-stay options will be allowed . New York is first state in the nation to require boosters for healthcare...
