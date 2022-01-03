ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Free KN95 Masks Available Throughout Yates County

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID Test Pick Up Sites for Saturday

Cayuga County residents will be able to pick up free at home COVID-19 testing kits Saturday. The Citizen reports three drive-thru locations will be distributing the kits from 10:00am-12:00pm at the following:. Fingerlakes Mall – old JC Penney’s parking lot. Cato Recreation Center. VFW Fairgrounds Moravia – enter...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death in Cayuga County

A new COVID related death has been reported in Cayuga County. The health department says a male in his sixties has died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the current death toll to 118. Thursday saw 226 new positive cases reported in the county. Get the top stories on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Hochul: Don’t Overburden ERs. Cites Finger Lakes as Example

Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers not to go to emergency rooms to get tested for COVID-19. In a press conference, she said she understands people’s anxiety but adds that this is overburdening the hospitals. Instead she recommends using other testing sites, and staying home if one has mild symptoms.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Area Hospitals Ordered to Stop “Non-Essential” Services

The New York State Department of Health ​updated the impacted hospital determination list to include 40 hospitals ​that have been notified to stop non-essential ​non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high-risk regions” or ​low capacity facilities. On November 26, in preparation for the anticipated COVID-19 winter surge, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order to ensure hospital capacity statewide is able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the State’s healthcare infrastructure. The order also enables New York State to quickly acquire and distribute critical supplies to combat the pandemic. The Department issued related Guidance to hospitals on December 3.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Blowers Voted Schuyler County Legislature Chairman

For the third straight year, Carl Blowers has been chosen as Chairman of the Schuyler County Legislature. Blowers was the unanimous choice by the 2022 Legislature during its annual reorganizational meeting held Wednesday. First elected to the legislature in 2015, Blowers serves Legislative District Five. Get the top stories on...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Free COVID Rapid Tests, Masks Available Across Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department has partnered with the Southern Tier Library system to distribute free KN95 masks and rapid test kits to residents across Steuben County. Starting today until supplies run out, each family can pick up masks and up to three boxes of rapid tests at their local library during business hours which can be found at https://www.stls.org/for-the-public/member-libraries/.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Prison City IPA Receives Recognition

An Auburn Brewery has received recognition as one of the best IPAs of 2021. The website Untappd has listed Prison City’s Mass Riot as number 12 on its list of best American IPAs of the past year. You can view the full list here. Get the top stories on...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Updates Construction Activity At Former Geneva Foundry Site

All remedial construction activities set for last year in neighborhoods adjacent to the former Geneva Foundry Site at 23 Jackson Street in Geneva were completed by the DEC. 29 properties impacted by air deposition of contaminants from the former Geneva Foundry were cleaned up during 2021. Remedial construction started five years ago and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Retired Auburn City Councilor’s Board Positions Filled

Thursday was the first voting meeting of the year for the Auburn City Council. The meeting was used to fill board positions left vacant by the retirement of Deb McCormick. Gina Kent has been appointed as City Representative to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. The council’s job is to inspect the lake for anything that may impact the health of the lake.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Barry Backs Away from Deputy Administrator Job

Back to the drawing board for Ontario County after the Board of Supervisors on Thursday rescinded the appointment of Sean Barry as deputy administrator. Barry was approved to replace the retiring Brian Young in November but told the Finger Lakes Times he wanted to remain as the county’s Chief Information Officer.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Vacancy Remains on Watkins Glen School Board

A decision has been delayed regarding a vacancy on the Watkins Glen School Board after new Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey vacated his seat before taking the oath of office last weekend. The district has three options: it can hold a special election, appoint someone to fill the seat, or...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Upcoming Cayuga County COVID Vaccine Clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for County residents this week at the Fingerlakes Mall. Thursday will see first, second, and booster Pfizer doses offered from 4:00-6:00pm by appointment only. Saturday from 11:00am-1:00pm, pediatric doses will be offered to those aged 5-11 . Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted at the pediatric clinic.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Hochul: Healthcare Workers Need Booster Shot

Healthcare workers will be required to get their COVID-19 booster doses. In a press conference Friday, Governor Hochul made the announcement which only allows for a medical exemption; no religious or test-to-stay options will be allowed . New York is first state in the nation to require boosters for healthcare...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy