“The misconception that the United States is a Christian nation is dangerous and should not be furthered by allowing a Christian flag.”. Later this month, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in Shurtleff v. Boston, a case that has made its way up the flagpole all the way from Boston district court. The case actually involves flagpoles, specifically those in front of Boston City Hall, where all sorts of community, international, and advocacy flags are flown beside flags for state, city, and country.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO